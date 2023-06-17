Full-time South Texas nurse, found time to have a business of her own

Sierra Gould was always a spectator at the 'Black Wall Street' event but this year she struck gold by participating as an entrepreneur.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 3rd annual Black Wall Street event took place at the Lazy Beach Brewing. Locally owned businesses that specialized in skincare, clothing and jewelry participated.

Dozens of people attended but there was one person that really stood out.

Sierra Gould was always a spectator at the Black Wall Street event but this year she struck gold by participating as an entrepreneur.

"Going from working all day at the hospital and turning around and doing my own thing, it's rewarding," Gould said. She is a nurse and mom of three. "It's so much work but because it's me, sharing 'me' with everybody. That's my favorite part about being an entrepreneur."

Gould is the CEO of 'Gould'n Beautique'. "I took a new venture with this business doing Botox and fillers because a lot of especially Black Americans are not educated on keeping up with their skin," Gould explained.

Some say beauty is only skin deep, however Gould thinks otherwise.

"We're always used to the stigma of our skin is great and all that, but Botox is great for preserving that beauty."

In addition to providing clothing at her shop, she wants to help educate the community on the medical benefits of Botox.

"Botox not only helps with the skin, but it helps with people that sweat, people that have migraines, people that grind their teeth at night. So, we take Botox a step further, into the medical," Gould added.

The event's youngest spectators were Avery and Graysen who were educating bystanders about the meaning behind the 'Black Wall Street' event. Graysen spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're trying to recreate the same 'Black Wall Street' as it was in 1921, but here in Corpus Christi."

These two were curious with just about everything at the event. "We're celebrating it, and it should be celebrated," Avery said.

One thing's for sure, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

'Gould'n Beautique' is located inside Corpus Christi Colonics and Spa at 4455 South Padre Island Drive.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!