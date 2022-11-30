Austin police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin

The incident happened in the 1800 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road on Tuesday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a suspicious death in southeast Austin on Tuesday night.

At 10:16 p.m. on Nov. 29, APD received a call of "shots fired" in the 1800 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road. Once officers were on scene, they spoke to a witness that pointed them toward a person that was injured inside a vehicle.

Officers made contact with the person inside the vehicle with injuries to the upper body, which led them to perform life-saving efforts. The person later died on the scene from their injuries.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the APD press conference.

No other information is available at this time.