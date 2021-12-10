2 pedestrians hit, killed by vehicle on South I-35 frontage road

The crash occurred Friday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle on a South Interstate 35 frontage road Friday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said just before 10 a.m. Friday that ATCEMS and Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene of a vehicle rescue on the northbound frontage road at 4911 S. I-35.

ATCEMS said the crash involved three total patients, including a driver and at least one pedestrian. The driver was pinned in their vehicle and had to be rescued.

#ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo are on scene of a Vehicle Rescue at 4911 S Ih 35 Svrd Nb (09:29). #ATCEMSMedics reporting an Auto vs Pedestrian collision, 1 vehicle involved, 3 total patients. Driver of the vehicle was pinned & req'd extrication, has been declared a Trauma Alert. MTF. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 10, 2021

At 10:10 a.m., ATCEMS said two adults were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were struck by the vehicle.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

No additional information is available at this time.