Two people injured in crash on South Congress Saturday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders rescued two people out of a car on East Ben White Boulevard and South Congress around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Both adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center – one with critical, life-threatening injuries, and the other with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash involved one vehicle. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The traffic delays in the area should be clear if you’re heading out on Saturday morning.