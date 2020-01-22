AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly three weeks after a man was killed in a random stabbing on South Congress, Freebirds reopened on Wednesday.

Johnathan Aquilar, who was the kitchen manager at the Freebirds on South Congress, was the man killed in the attack on Jan. 3. The 34-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death by Dylan Woodburn, 34, following a disturbance at a nearby coffee shop.

Freebirds told KVUE that 100% of the proceeds made on Wednesday will be donated to Aguilar's family.

Austin police said at the time of the attack, Freebirds was closed, but Woodburn was able to enter the building through a side door.

On Jan. 6, police confirmed that Woodburn died after he was in critical condition from the injuries he sustained during the attack when he jumped off the roof of Freebirds.

Freebirds released the following statement to KVUE on Wednesday:

"Over the last few weeks, we have seen an incredible outpouring of support from our Tribe, Fanatics and the community around us after a tragic event that happened at our South Congress location. We have been actively working with the family of Johnathan Aguilar, and have done a great deal to support them in their time of need, and we will continue to do so by donating 100% of the day’s sales from the South Congress location to his family when we officially reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 22."

