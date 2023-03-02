x
Part of South Congress Avenue closed as crews repair natural gas line break Saturday morning

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of S. Congress Ave., near St. Elmo Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews from the Austin Fire Department, Texas Gas Service and the Austin Police Department were on the scene of a 4-inch natural gas line break in South Austin on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of S. Congress Ave., near St. Elmo Road. In an update around 12:10 p.m., the fire department said the gas line had been clamped and all AFD units were clearing the scene.

South Congress Avenue was shut down in both directions, and motorists were asked to avoid the area “for the next few hours,” the fire department said.

No other information is available at this time.

