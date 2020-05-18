H-E-B set to open South Congress store on June 10

AUSTIN, Texas — While the coronavirus pandemic may have thrown a wrench in some of H-E-B's plans, the newest Austin location finally has a set opening date.
According to our partners at Austin 360, the new South Congress Avenue location is set to open on June 10.
The report states that H-E-B had planned to close a nearby store at William Cannon and South First Street early last month, but it has remained open during the pandemic. It will now close on June 5.
The new 130,000-square-foot grocery store, which will also include its own barbecue restaurant, is part of a $200 million expansion for several South Austin stores.
The location at Oltorf Street and South Congress was expected to close in March to make room for a new and improved store, but that closure and rebuild was also postponed due to the virus and other construction issues.
The newest location will be found near Interstate 35 and Slaughter lane at 8801 S. Congress Ave.
