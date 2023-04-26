Intersection of South Congress, Stassney Lane receiving $5 million face lift

The upcoming $5.2 million project is the largest intersection safety project the City has performed to date.

AUSTIN, Texas — New safety improvements are coming to the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane. The $5.2 million project is expected to break ground in May and is designed to help reduce crashes while improving safety.

The project will be funded by City of Austin Mobility Bond funds and Capital Metro, and is in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation. Crews will be making improvements to an approximately half-mile stretch of road along South Congress, between Mockingbird and Little Texas lanes.

"We will start our work, south of the project at Little Texas Lane and kind of make our way up. The work will involve intermittent lane closures, mostly daily closures during the off peak travel hours. So you might see cones and barrels out there," said Amica Bose with the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department.

Some of the upgrades to the half-mile stretch include raised concrete medians on Congress Avenue, new separated bicycle and pedestrian paths, restriped high-visibility crosswalks and new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps.

Officials with the Transportation and Public Works Department say crews are expected to break ground the second week of May. During the 10 to 11 month-long construction time frame, officials are encouraging drivers and business owners in the area to keep an eye out for construction crew workers.

"We'll work as quickly as possible. We ask for the public's patience as they make their way through this idea. But we're excited to break ground and start working on this project and complete the investments and service to our community. Also, unlock the benefits for Austinites," said Bose.

Another improvement coming will include, six new CapMetro bus stops for safer and improved access to public transit.

The City of Austin has been working to make dozens of intersections safer citywide, and early data shows that work has resulted in a 31% reduction in crashes that result in deaths or serious injuries. The upcoming $5.2 million project is the largest intersection safety project the City has performed to date.

