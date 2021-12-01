Boil water notice issued for South Buda area

The boil water notice was issued after a truck struck a fire hydrant on Tuesday.

BUDA, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for residents and businesses in the Plum Creek water system in eastern Hays County.

Monarch Utilities said a truck struck a fire hydrant early on Tuesday morning in South Buda, causing a loss of pressure in the portion of Plum Creek west of Interstate 35 in the South Buda area. Repairs have been completed and pressure has been restored.

Bacteria samples are being collected after the incident, and results are expected on Wednesday, at which time the boil water notice could be canceled.

Affected streets include Sun Bonnet, Rebel Drive, Pinafore, Village Lane, Windmill Way, South Loop 4, Buda Business Park, Industrial Drive, Robert S Light, Warehouse, Commercial Drive and Tecon Lane.

Residents are advised to boil and cool water for drinking, cooking and ice-making. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Customers with questions regarding the boil water notice are asked to contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or to check the boil water notice section of swwc.com.