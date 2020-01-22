AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a related story about a squatter caught stealing from a grocery store.

Police arrested a man after he was discovered passed out in the bathroom of a South Austin Walgreens on Tuesday morning, allegedly surrounded by numerous products from the store.

An employee arrived around 4 a.m. to do inventory when he discovered Shawn Ackert, 59, inside the men's bathroom stall, breathing but unresponsive, according to an affidavit.

Police showed up around 7 a.m. and opened the stall door using a pocket knife. They found Ackert standing up next to a shopping cart with his backpack and numerous items in the cart that appeared to belong to the store, the affidavit said.

He reportedly told police he was just using the bathroom and was acting as though he was “just a regular customer.”

RELATED: Alleged thief hides in Austin Macy's until closing time before taking jewelry

But police said they found several items in the cart that belonged to the store, including boxes of cigarettes, candy bars, cheese and salami sticks, lighters, drinks, reading glasses and canned foods.

Police said they also discovered a half-eaten bag of pork rinds in the shopping cart in the bathroom.

In the women’s restroom, police also discovered two opened, empty bottles of wine, with a cigarette butt inside one, the document said. There was also packaging for scissors in the trash, with the scissors allegedly located in Ackert’s backpack.

Ackert was arrested and charged with burglary of a non-residence.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Williamson County sued after inmate says he did not receive proper treatment for testicular problems

Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' comments

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at 77