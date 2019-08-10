AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a train in South Austin late Monday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Banister Lane near Garden Villa Lane and West Ben White Boulevard.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

The Austin Police Department and a Union Pacific investigator are both looking into what led up to the deadly crash.

The train was stopped on the tracks on Banister Lane, but the scene has been cleared.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

