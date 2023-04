The incident happened around 1 a.m. on South Congress Avenue and East Ben White Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders say one person died early Sunday morning on South Congress Avenue and East Ben White Boulevard after a pedestrian and car crash.

That person died on the scene.

The incident happened around 1 a.m.

Drivers were asked to expect closures in the area while investigators work the scene.