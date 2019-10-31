AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin mural that was completed a little more than a month ago has been vandalized.

The artist behind the "Austin Highlights" mural on South Lamar Boulevard and Treadwell Street, Samson Barboza, told KVUE a nearby resident notified him of the vandalism on Tuesday.

The vandal used black spraypaint to write the words "Please don't move here" across the mural.

"I'm sure it's just a young kid, not really realizing the full extent that it takes to create something like this," Barboza said. "Maybe he saw me do it. Maybe he saw the work that went into it. Hopefully, it doesn't happen again. It's disappointing."

The mural was part of a project commissioned by the City of Austin Economic Development Department's Cultural Arts Division. Barboza completed the mural, with the help of the community, on Sept. 23.

He said he plans to repaint the mural as soon as the temperatures get a little warmer and the rain stays away.

