Members-only dog park and cafe coming to South Austin

The park is set to open this month near West Stassney Lane and South Congress Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new dog park is coming to Austin, and this one's going to serve coffee, cheese boards and baked goods.

Neighbors is set to open on April 15 in South Austin. The 5609 S. Congress Ave. location is near Stassney Lane.

The members-only dog park and cafe will have an outdoor covered-seating and dining area with a fully staffed off-leash dog park.

There will also be dog training classes, dog yoga and a doggie day care.

Day passes will cost $8, with an annual membership costing $250. You can even get a discounted membership through its Kickstarter campaign.

A second location in East Austin at 2949 E. 12th St. is already in the works.