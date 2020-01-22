AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department put out a fire at West Oaks Woods Baptist Church overnight on Wednesday.

The church is located on Slaughter Lane in South Austin and AFD tweeted about the fire at 12:47 a.m.

Crews said the fire happened in an auxiliary building and not the sanctuary of the church.

"It was so hot, so much smoke and fire and it was too dangerous to go in for fear of a collapse of the roof because the fire was coming out of the roof," AFD told KVUE.

No one was hurt in the fire.

A church maintenance worker responded to the scene because of the fire alarms and was able to help crews with handling the utilities.

AFD said investigators will be back Wednesday morning to try and determine the cause of the fire.

