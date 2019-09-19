AUSTIN, Texas — A resident had to jump off his balcony to get to safety after a massive fire at building under construction spread to nearby apartment complexes.

The Thursday morning fire started at a condominium that was under construction near Banister Lane in South Austin just before 4 a.m.

According to the resident, he was notified of the fire after he heard people banging on doors.

"I started hearing poundings on the door, started hearing people shouting 'wake up, wake up' and I figured something was going on," he said. "I looked out my front window facing south and I just saw the inferno."

RELATED: Live: Massive South Austin fire: At least 2 apartment complex buildings destroyed

That's when he told KVUE he made the quick decision to jump off his apartment's balcony to get to safety.

"I just threw on some pants and jumped out my back porch, just jumped off the balcony in the dark and landed on some rocks," he explained.

PHOTOS: Massive South Austin fire destroys 2 apartment buildings

PHOTOS: Massive South Austin fire destroys 2 apartment buildings Photo courtesy of the Austin Fire Department

Another resident said he only had a few minutes to escape to safety.

“By the time I grabbed my things, my dog was ready to get out,” he said. “It was already coming in through my laundry room window. By the time I got outside of my apartment, it was spreading and neighbors were going around knocking on doors to get everyone out.”

Crews said everyone has been unaccounted for at this time and that no other injuries have been reported.

Fire officials are still working to figure out what caused the fire. Crews said they believe Banister Lane will be closed all of Thursday as the investigation continues.

WATCH: Massive South Austin fire spreads to nearby apartment complexes

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man critically injured in South Austin shooting

DPS: Texas high school senior football player killed after pickup strikes wild hog, goes off roadway

UFO videos posted by Blink-182 are real and never should have been released, Navy confirms