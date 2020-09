Medics were called to Interstate 35 near Slaughter Lane just before midnight Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after an overnight crash on Interstate 35 in South Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), medics were called to I-35 near Slaughter Lane just before midnight Saturday.

Austin police said the crash involved multiple vehicles. An adult was reported unconscious in a vehicle, according to ATCEMS.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene at around 12:10 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality vehicle rescue 8300 S I35 NB: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of one adult patient. Expect #ATXTraffic closures for investigation. Avoid the area if possible. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 27, 2020