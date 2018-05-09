AUSTIN — Austin Independent School District is the largest school district in Central Texas, but some activists are looking to split it into two.

Leaders said kids going to school in the same district aren't getting the same level of education. Their proposed solution would be to create Capitol Independent School District, a second school district for East Austin. Supporters said this wouldn't be a luxury -- it would be a necessity in order to improve the quality of education for low-income students of color.

According to KVUE's partners at the Austin American statesman, the activists have a list of demands they plan to deliver to district leaders Tuesday. This list includes overhauling school boundaries and the open transfer policy to address segregation as well as overcrowded and under-enrolled campuses. Leaders want to figure out a way to obtain an independent cost assessment on splitting the district into two and hire an equity officer to examine all district decisions on policy and distributions of money and resources.

The local activists also are asking for the district to provide subsidized housing or housing stipends to teachers, and pay higher salaries to teachers who work in schools with high enrollment of low-income students. They want to stop school closures until all the district's efforts to boost enrollment have been exhausted.

If these demands aren't met, the groups are promising potential school walkouts or shut downs of campuses or offices. School board members already have directed administrators to investigate the proposal, including what it would cost. The school board should be getting that assessment back soon.

