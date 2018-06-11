TRAVIS COUNTY — Some voters arrived to polling locations this morning in Travis County and experienced an extra wait.

According to an official with Travis County, three voting centers had a slow start, but all 143 voting centers are now processing votes as of 9 a.m.

The official stated, some new Election Day Judges needed extra assistance when polling locations opened, so dispatched trainers and troubleshooters were sent out to the locations the issues occurred.

Officials say you should expect long lines throughout today and it is better to vote earlier, rather than waiting until 5 p.m.

RELATED: ELECTION DAY: The polls are open in Austin and Central Texas, track wait times

For more Election Day coverage head over to kvue.com/votetexas.

© 2018 KVUE-TV