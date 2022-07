The second-alarm fire took place at the Sofia apartment complex on Willow Creek Drive, near Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is looking into what caused a deadly fire in southeast Austin on Sunday morning.

The second-alarm fire took place at the Sofia apartment complex on Willow Creek Drive, near Interstate 35, around 6:30 a.m.

The Austin Fire Department said six apartments were damaged and one person died.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire has now been put out. Crews will remain on the scene throughout Sunday.