Hutto family starts sock business to help support son with autism

Wanting to give their son who has autism something to do, Mark and Sally Lyons started SammySocks Etc.

HUTTO, Texas — A chance to help their son even after they're gone, that's what one Hutto couple is hoping their new business can do.

SammySocks Etc. started back in September of 2020. Mark and Sally Lyons started the company so their son, Samuel, who has autism, could have a job and ultimately a company that helps him long term.

Samuel currently helps the sock company by packing up their "bells and whistles" bags. It's his way to help contribute right now.

The company started when Samuel aged out of the public education system. On their website, they say "Our mission is to make available dignified employment, contribute to a sense of worth, and foster respect for adults with differing abilities through the selling of quality products."

Their ultimate goal is to help other people with different abilities, like their son, when they grow.

"We have people we've talked to either have a son or daughter who's autistic or on the spectrum, it doesn't have to be just autism, just someone with differing abilities. 'When you get big enough, let us know, we'd like to have them come work for you.' So we already got people lined up as we go, as we get bigger," said Mark Lyons.

If you would like to buy some socks and support Samuel and SammySocks Etc., you can do so here.