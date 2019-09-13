AUSTIN, Texas — It seems like like no matter what we do, we just can't stop getting scam calls.

Social Security Administration scams are the No. 1 government imposter scams in the country, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

"Scammers have wisened up – IRS scams ... people know a lot more about those, so they're less likely to fall for them," Better Business Bureau spokesperson Carlos Villalobos told KVUE. "[The scammers] will pivot, switch to another tactic, convince that person on the other line that that scenario that they're pitching to them is, without a doubt, real."

One specific scam is currently making its rounds, and into my cellphone at least six times this week.

Here's what the recording says:

"Due to this, all your social benefits will be canceled until further clearance. In case you feel this is due to an error, you may connect with legal [inaudible] Social Security Administration. In order to connect with a Social Security Administration officer, press 1 now. In case we did not hear from you, your social will be blocked permanently. To connect with the officer now, press 1 and you will be automatically with the Concern Departments. We did not receive any input. Dear citizen, in order to speak with Social Security personnel regarding your Social Security, press 1 and this automated system will connect you with the officials."

The recording's robotic voice and threats against the person receiving the call were immediate red flags for Villalobos.

"They want you to talk to someone live," he said. "The whole point is to listen to the threat and then talk to that live person so they can get that Social Security number from you or whatever other personal information they're looking for from you."

According to the FTC, people have reported more than 72,000 of these Social Security Administration scams this year, including $16 million in losses.

"The day and age we live in now, if you receive a threat like that, it's always good idea to give the real Social Security Administration a call just to verify. Verification is super important nowadays," Villalobos said.

The Social Security Administration will never call you to threaten to take your benefits away or make you give them money, according to the FTC.

If you'd like to file a consumer complaint, visit FTC's Complaint Assistant. You can also report a scam to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.

