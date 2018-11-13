AUSTIN — For the first time since February, the Austin area is under a freeze warning.

And some in the area are reporting snow flurries Tuesday, Nov. 13.

RELATED:

Freeze Warning: Who freezes and who doesn't in Central Texas

Wet weather, cold temps brewing bad 'cedar fever'

Snowflakes were spotted falling in Pflugerville, according to viewer Tina Robinson Sweetland. But as soon as they hit the ground, she said they melted.

Ashley Chiman sent KVUE a photo of the back of her truck, which appeared to show flurries.

Ashley Chiman said she found these flurries on her truck in Dale, Texas.

Ashley Chiman

Between Muldoon and Cistern, Kelly Smith Stork said she witnessed light snow.

What are you seeing in your area? Send KVUE pictures and video at news@kvue.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

© 2018 KVUE-TV