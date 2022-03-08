Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire

"I was born and raised on this property. This is everything we've ever had."

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze.

As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained.

The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.

No one was hurt as far as they know, though their RV was destroyed. The rest of their property was burned as well.

The fire caused a total of 800 acres of damage. The damage to the property is emotional for Justin Rossi, the son of the family that lives there.

"It's kind of a loss," he said. "I was born and raised on this property. This is everything we've ever had. This is where I grew up. I played in all those hills, and everything is just kind of burned to a crisp."

He told KVUE they have no water, no electricity and their plumbing has been burned.

Evacuees are now allowed back to their homes.