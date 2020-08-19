Smoke plume from Grand Prairie fire big enough to be seen on radar, could interfere with DFW flight paths

The smoke plume from the fire could be seen across North Texas, and even showed up on weather radars.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A fire at a facility that produces, recycles and compounds polyethylene in Grand Prairie produced a smoke plume large enough to be picked up on radar.

The fire at the Poly-America facility was sparked around midnight Wednesday and is expected to burn for about two days, fire officials say.

Throughout the night, the smoke went up into the air, but officials said as the sun came up it snaked down before changing course again to rise up.

Officials said as the smoke rose and began an upward trajectory it would begin to interfere with DFW Airport plane traffic. The plume is right in the flight path, according to fire officials.

The dark cloud of smoke was visible from a number of other North Texas cities.

Officials warned that the smoke is toxic and people with respiratory issues should avoid the area of the fire. Additionally, anyone in the path of the smoke plume should keep their windows closed, according to fire officials.

Experts are working to evaluate the air quality.