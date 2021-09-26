Hazardous chemical leak after train derailment in Smithville

HAZMAT teams are responding and a safe perimeter has been set up around the train, the City said.

SMITHVILLE, Texas — Tanker cars are leaking hydrochloric acid after a Union Pacific train carrying hazardous cargo derailed in Smithville on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at State Highway 95 and Martin Luther King Drive, the City of Smithville said. No one was injured.

Tanker cars are empty, but some are leaking residual acid.

Smithville Volunteer Fire Department and Smithville Police Department have set up a perimeter 150 yards from the train, and Union Pacific HAZMAT teams are on their way.

The City said there is no wind and no large-scale evacuation is needed.

Live Oak Street, Fourth Avenue and MLK Drive crossing at SH 95 are all blocked as crews work on the accident. Residents within the perimeter are isolated until the train can be broken to allow access.

No other information is available at this time.