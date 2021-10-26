Former Smithville police chief among 3 arrested in illegal gambling investigation

The arrests were part of a months-long investigation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Bastrop and Fayette counties are trying to stop illegal gambling.

After a months-long investigation, three people have been indicted – including the former police chief in Smithville.

Michael Maugere and two others, Chasity Robinson and Michael Edward Burgess were arrested earlier this month. The three are accused of operating an illegal gambling room. All three have posted bond and are expected to be in court in December.

According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, investigators with both counties' sheriff's offices executed search warrants at locations near Smithville and La Grange and arrested the trio. All three were indicted on Oct. 12 on state jail felony charges.

“The search warrants stemmed from a three-month-long investigation into illegal gambling,” the Bastrop County sheriff’s office said. “Undercover agents gambled at the Smithville location on numerous occasions and received cash payouts. Undercover agents also gambled at the La Grange location and received cash payouts.”

