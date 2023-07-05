Small plane flips over at Grand Prairie airport

The two pilots inside were not injured.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a small plane flipped over at the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport on Wednesday.

City officials said the Cessna 180A plane flipped after heavy braking on the runway. There were two pilots on board at the time.

According to the city, the pilots were not injured. The plane had "heavy damage," the city said.

The airport was closed as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigated the incident.

Further details were not immediately released.