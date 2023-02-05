It's Small Business Week in Texas | Here's how to support your favorite local business

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation officially designating April 30 through May 6, 2023 as "Small Business Week" in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Supporting local businesses is always important, but it's officially Small Business Week in Texas!

Gov. Greg Abbott is encouraging Texans across the state to recognize the week and celebrate the essential role Texas’ 3.1 million small businesses play in the state's thriving economy.

According to Katie Galan, the regional director with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving the Heart of Texas, over 41,000 small businesses are in the Austin and Round Rock metro area.

For Austin, that's about one business per every 100 people - which is something experts say is a very healthy number to have in the growing city.

Kyle DeHaas, a franchise consultant with FranNet, says for aspiring business owners it's important to look outward and see what the market needs. Specifically in Austin, there is a strong demand for irrigation services that have a focus on water conservation, senior care and children-focused businesses.

The BBB offers support for business owners including marketing help, finding funding options available and resolving issues with consumers. Galan says buying from locals not only supports their business but ultimately the community as a whole.

"Small businesses are you know, yes, they are making revenue in that community, but they also live there. They don't only work there, they live there, too. So when you're contributing to that small business, that business owner can turn around and contribute to the rest of the community," said Galan.

The BBB also offers education, workshops and free seminars to business owners. Whether aspiring entrepreneurs are looking for marketing help, funding options or resolve issues with consumers, the BBB wants to assist.

"We help them resolve those issues to the satisfaction of both the consumer and the business owner so that everybody walks away happy. So trust is restored. So we really do help mediate that between the consumer and the business owner, which is something that's really unique to BBB as opposed to other kinds of third-party websites that are out there where you can leave reviews and you can leave complaints," said Galan.

When it comes to ways to support locals, it's encouraged to shop at farmer's markets, where local products and vendors are on-site. Also, avoid choosing third-party delivery services. Although those delivery services are convenient, it results in the local retailer paying a fee to be a partner to utilize the system.

Even if money is tight, residents can support their favorite small businesses by taking a picture outside their storefront and sharing it on social media or by leaving a positive review online. This allows a positive message to be spread about the local business and its products.

Abbott’s Small Business Summit is providing Texas' small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network and share relevant advice on small business topics. The summit will kick off in Temple, on May 4.

More information on other upcoming cities and dates, as well as event registration, can be found on the website.

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram