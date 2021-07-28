Austin weighing options to improve 6th Street safety, could reopen to traffic on weekend nights

The item focuses heavily on options to create wider walkways between businesses and eliminating the space where people gather during weekend closures.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is working on a plan to make Sixth Street safer at night.

Introduced on Wednesday, Item 174 would "approve a resolution relating to comprehensive strategies and immediate and longer-term actions to create a safer Sixth Street environment for all."

The item focuses heavily on options such as café seating, water barriers and other “pop up” efforts to create wider walkways between businesses and eliminating the space where people gather during weekend closures. The Council also plans on using the street for other purposes, including possibly opening up the street to traffic.

The resolution directs the city manager – through the interdepartmental team – to take the following actions and report to Council on the results by Oct. 30:

Initiate a nightlife management plan

Analyze Sixth Street weekend closures and develop a list of measures that would need to be met for Sixth Street to be re-opened and propose a corresponding timeline

Engage with property owners to discuss land use regulations along Sixth Street to determine whether changes might foster more diverse uses along this historic corridor

In the resolution, the Council explained that complex factors have led to escalating incidents of gun violence and illegal acts on Sixth Street, so policy solutions to address this issue must be multi-faceted.

The resolution also directs the city manager to work with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission (TABC) on additional strategies to curb underage drinking and limit the presence of underage Austinites on Sixth Street.

This comes after mutliple juvenile subjects were involved in a mass shooting in the area earlier this summer.