NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Several agencies are on the scene of a fatal accident near Robstown Wednesday that left six people dead.

Nueces County Sheriff's Office Captain Danny Lorberau tells 3News that around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, Officers from the Robstown Police Department were chasing a vehicle East of County Road 40 when the vehicle took a left onto a dirt road. Police then called off the pursuit.

Then, around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning two men were walking along the roadway in the area and said they had been in a wreck. Authorities found the crash site and say the vehicle had been loaded down with illegal immigrants from El Salvador.

Captain Lorberau says six were dead and five people critically injured and three others had minor injuries. Several agencies are on the scene investigating the crash at this hour.

