Austin police search for wanted fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.

Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding felony warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, APD said on Wednesday. He also has an active warrant for violating bond conditions, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Police said Lopez has multiple arrests for family violence offenses.

Lopez is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 215 pounds. He has black or brown hair.

APD said Lopez is known to work with road crews in and around Austin and most recently was believed to be working with a road crew in the area near the Trail of Lights. Lopez is not a City employee and is no way affiliated with the Trail of Lights or the Trail of Lights Foundation, police noted.

Lopez may be in the area of the 4800 block of Eastdale Drive in East Austin, where it’s believed he has a relative. Residents in that area are asked to remain vigilant and let police know if they see Lopez by calling 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD at 512-974-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.