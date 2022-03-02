Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen southwest of New Braunfels

The Austin Police Department is searching for 89-year-old Ronald Boulden, who has a cognitive impairment.

SCHERTZ, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man last seen on Wednesday morning in Schertz.

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for Ronald Boulden, who has a cognitive impairment.

Boulden is described as a white man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive-green shirt, beige slacks and black dress shoes.

Boulden was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on March 2 traveling northbound on Interstate 35 in Schertz in a red 2020 Honda CR-V with Texas license plate NRM3769.

Law enforcement have concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

