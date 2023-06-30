Austin police issue silver alert for missing 69-year-old woman

Sandra Burton was last seen walking in the 1000 block of Clayton Lane on Wednesday, June 28 around 6:45 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department activated a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old woman.

Police say Sandra Burton has cognitive impairment and was last seen wearing a silver headwrap, black-rimmed glasses, a gold, black and red shirt, wristwatch, black leggings, red socks and black fuzzy house shoes with gold stars.

Burton was last seen walking in the 1000 block of Clayton Lane on Wednesday, June 28 around 6:45 p.m.

Police believe Burton's disappearance "poses a credible threat to their own health and safety."

Anyone with information regarding Burton's location is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

Below is a picture of Burton provided by Austin police.