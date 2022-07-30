Silver Alert discontinued for missing 83-year-old Beaumont man

Beaumont police say the alert was discontinued Sunday morning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man from Beaumont has been canceled.

The man was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. on Washington Blvd. near the Beaumont Municipal Airport. The alert was discontinued Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The man's name and picture have been removed from the article for the family's privacy. Beaumont police did not say where or when the man was found.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.