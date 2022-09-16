Silver Alert issued for missing Austin woman, 88

Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday on the 3700 block of Orrel Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Frances Charlene Simmons is described as follows:

female

5 feet, 3 inches

110 lbs.

reddish-gray hair

grey eyes

unknown clothing description

She was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at her home on the 3700 block of Orrel Court. She was driving her silver Honda Accord with Texas license plate number CBZ7873.

Police said Simmons is easily confused. She has no cellphone, and her family is concerned for her immediate welfare.

If you have any information, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-4250.

APD Seeking Community Assistance in Locating Missing Endangered Adult (SILVER ALERT) - https://t.co/zpZGtPy2xJ pic.twitter.com/FlPBbWN59n — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 16, 2022