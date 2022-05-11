Silver Alert issued for missing Austin woman with cognitive impairment

Charles Etta Crayton was last seen on the 7000 block of Muffin Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Austin woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Charles Etta Crayton, 69, was last seen around 2 a.m. on May 11 on the 7000 block of Muffin Drive in Austin in a black, 2016 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number HNY8849.

Crayton is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, around 150 pounds with black-and-gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt and gray tights.

Officials say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0219.