Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen Monday afternoon in Pflugerville

Marilyn Eckert, 82, has a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for her welfare.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old woman last seen on Monday afternoon in Pflugerville.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Marilyn Eckert, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Eckert was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Pleasanton Parkway driving a tan 2010 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate BN8F275 and minor damage to the front passenger side.

She is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored pullover with gold beads around the collar and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own safety.

Anyone with any information on Eckert’s whereabouts is asked to contact APD at 512-974-5250.