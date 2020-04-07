SILVER Alert issued for missing Hays County man

James Leslie Bacon was last seen around 12 p.m. on Friday on the 1000 block of Flathead Drive in Dripping Springs.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A SILVER Alert has been issued for a Hays County man missing since Friday afternoon.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said James Leslie Bacon, 76, was last seen around 12 p.m. on the 1000 block of Flathead Drive in Dripping Springs.

Bacon is described as a White man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 193 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is missing his top row of teeth. Bacon was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean coveralls and brown cowboy boots.

The sheriff’s office said Bacon has a cognitive impairment.

His phone was pinged on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. in Jeanerette, Iberia Parish, Louisiana. Bacon was driving a gray 2017 Nissan Titan with Texas license plate KBR4991.

There are concerns for his safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hay’s County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.