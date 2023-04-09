x
Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Georgetown man

There are concerns for James Deline's health and safety.
Credit: Georgetown Police Department

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Georgetown man missing since Sunday afternoon.

James Deline, 84, was last seen in the 300 block of Woodstone Dr. in Georgetown around 12 p.m.

He is described as a white man with brown eyes and white hair. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue striped shirt with blue shorts.

Deline drives a 2001 white Lexus LS430 sedan with Texas license plate GGT5593.

There are concerns for his health and safety.

Anyone with any information on Deline's whereabouts is asked to contact Georgetown police at 512-930-3510.

