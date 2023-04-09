Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Georgetown man

There are concerns for James Deline's health and safety.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Georgetown man missing since Sunday afternoon.

James Deline, 84, was last seen in the 300 block of Woodstone Dr. in Georgetown around 12 p.m.

He is described as a white man with brown eyes and white hair. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue striped shirt with blue shorts.

Deline drives a 2001 white Lexus LS430 sedan with Texas license plate GGT5593.

Anyone with any information on Deline's whereabouts is asked to contact Georgetown police at 512-930-3510.