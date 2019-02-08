FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly man who was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

According to deputies, Jerry Edwin Stark, 79, was last seen on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of N. Highway 77 in La Grange. He was driving a white Jeep Cherokee with Texas license plate DXH 2835.

Law enforcement officials added they believe Stark's disappearance poses a "credible threat" to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 979-968-5856.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

A fourth grade teacher died in a Bastrop County crash. Now, her family is pushing for road improvements

Ex-DPS official accused in brutal rape gets large bond reduction with multiple conditions

Mental health officer reportedly unable to arrive before fatal Downtown shooting