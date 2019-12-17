AUSTIN, Texas — Gene Harold McMeen has been found.

A Silver Alert had been issued for McMeen, a 74-year-old Austin man diagnosed with cognitive impairment, on Monday evening.

Prior to being found, he had last been seen near 12900 North Interstate 35 at 3:43 p.m. Monday.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Donor says they will match up to $75K for every dollar donated to Austin Pets Alive! through Christmas Eve

Former Austin officer VonTrey Clark pleads guilty to killing pregnant girlfriend in 2015

A former Austin officer has pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend. What about the others allegedly involved?

5 men arrested in Austin in child prostitution sting