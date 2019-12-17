AUSTIN, Texas — Gene Harold McMeen has been found.
A Silver Alert had been issued for McMeen, a 74-year-old Austin man diagnosed with cognitive impairment, on Monday evening.
Prior to being found, he had last been seen near 12900 North Interstate 35 at 3:43 p.m. Monday.
