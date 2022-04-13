Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in Kyle this afternoon

John Bohac III was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Dusky Thrush Drive in Kyle.

KYLE, Texas — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday evening for an elderly man from Kyle, Texas.

The Kyle Police Department is searching for 74-year-old John Bohac III. He was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Dusky Thrush Drive in Kyle. He was in a 2020 gray Toyota Sienna with Texas License Plate 96946DV.

Bohac has a cognitive impairment and officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own safety.

Bohac is described as a man who is six feet tall, weighs 210 lbs, has white hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a camouflaged veteran hat, a gray long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He also has a faded tattoo on one arm.

If you have any information on Bohac's whereabouts, you are aced to contact the Kyle PD at 512-268-3232.

