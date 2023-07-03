Silver Alert for 70-year-old man last seen in Austin

Burtis has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and APD believes that Burtis poses a "credible threat" to his own health and safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help from the community to help locate a missing 70-year-old man.

James Burtis, 70, was last seen on March 7 at 7 p.m. in the 8300 block of Cameron Road in Austin.

Burtis has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and APD believes that Burtis poses a "credible threat" to his own health and safety.

Burtis is described as a white man that is 6'03", 190 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes, has a gray goatee and a Betty Boop tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, rolled up blue jeans with white shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Burtis, they are encouraged to contact APD at 512-974-5250.