AUSTIN, Texas — A solemn procession of bicycle riders made their way through Downtown Austin on Wednesday afternoon, honoring the memory of Tony Diaz.

Diaz was the man who was riding his bike to work when he was struck by a Capitol Metro bus earlier this month. He died from his injuries.

The bicycle procession wound its way to CapMetro headquarters.

Participants say they were affected by Diaz's death.

One cyclist said he believes that bike riders across the city feel as though they have lost one of their own.

