Signing bonuses up to $25,000 being offered for healthcare workers at hiring event

SAN ANTONIO — A hiring event for South Side Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is taking place Tuesday, Oct. 12, and signing bonuses of up to $25,000 are being offered.

The event begins is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital on 3333 Research Plaza.

The hiring event is to recruit healthcare workers for the following positions :

RNs for the Emergency Room, Cath Lab

Respiratory Therapists (RT)

CT and MRI Imaging technicians

Cath Lab Technicians

Pharmacy Technicians

Patient Care Assistants (PCA)

RNs hired can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.

Respiratory Therapists can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $20,000.

Newly graduated RNs can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $20,000 with tuition re-payment.

Generous sign-on bonuses are also available for other professionals hired.

"The global COVID pandemic has emphasized the need for professionals in the healthcare industry," the press release says. "Baptist Health System, one of the largest and fastest growing healthcare systems in San Antonio, is looking to recruit a variety of healthcare professionals for its South Side hospital located in the expanding Brooks City Base area."

Those interested in applying can do so in-person. The hiring event will comply with CDC safety guidelines requiring masks and social distancing.