Free shuttle to Zilker Park returns for summer

AUSTIN, Texas — With an increase in outdoor activities and warmer days across Central Texas, more people are expected to head downtown to Zilker Park.

Zilker Park wants to help people with the return of its Zilker Shuttle this summer. It's a free shuttle service that runs from the One Texas Center parking garage to the park.

This shuttle service will be available from Saturday, May 27, through Monday, Sept. 4. Services will be available every Saturday and Sunday and during these holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

Labor Day

You must park in the One Texas Center parking garage, located at 505 Barton Spring Road and present your parking ticket to the shuttle driver in order to ride.

Those who use the shuttle will be dropped off at Zilker Playground/Barton Springs Spillway, which is a two-minute walk to Barton Springs Pool.

Riders will not be able to bring their dogs or other pets on the shuttle.

Parking fees on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays between March through September are $5, which can be paid at park wide pay stations. Parking fees jump to $7 per vehicle starting May 1 for the lots of Azie Morton Road and for parking lots near Stratford.

If you are planning out your time at the park, here are the park features:

Picnic sites

Zilker Playscape

Disc Golf Course

Volleyball courts

Zilker Club House

Austin Nature and Science Center

McBeth Recreation Center

Zilker Botanical Gardens

Zilker Hillside Theatre

Zilker Caretaker's Cottage

For more information about the park, visit the Zilker Park website.