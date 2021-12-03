Shots fired in reported robbery attempt on North Lamar Boulevard

Officials told KVUE no one was injured.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery attempt Friday afternoon on North Lamar Boulevard.

Police said the call came in around 1:24 p.m. from the 10000 block of N. Lamar Blvd.

While ATCEMS initially said the incident was an "active shooter situation," officials told KVUE shots were fired in an attempted robbery and that no one was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

