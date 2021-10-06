Man dead after shooting on Palomino Trail in southeast Austin

Police are still searching for a suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Austin on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Palomino Trail just after 7 p.m., the Austin Police Department said.

The incident happened after a family argument between two men, according to police. It’s unknown whether there were any other family members or children on the scene at the time.

Officers and EMS medics arrived shortly after and performed CPR for more than 45 minutes, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect. They believe they know who the suspect is and there is no danger to the public.

No other information is available at this time.