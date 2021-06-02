Deadly shooting near Pflugerville leads to arrests in South Austin

As of now, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Travis County Sheriff's deputies are questioning at least two people after a man was killed overnight in North Travis County.

The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Halite Bend near Pflugerville.

It didn't take long for investigators to identify two suspects. Both of them were found in South Austin on Deatonhill Drive near William Cannon Drive.

With the help of the Austin Police Department, they were taken into custody. According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects knew the victim.

This is the third homicide Travis County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into this year. The second homicide of 2021 happened on Memorial Day near Pflugerville. In that incident, a person was stabbed to death.